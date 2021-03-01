A third person has died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Skyline-Lancelot Apartments in North Bay.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said Monday the victim tested positive for COVID-19 with a preliminary positive result for a COVID-19 variant of concern.

“It is upsetting that we have had a third death," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said in a news release. "I am thinking of the individual’s family and friends … The loss of a loved one is never easy, and in these circumstances, it is devastating.

"Although we are seeing a decrease in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 related to this outbreak, it does not mean it is over. By working together we can help prevent further spread and save a life.”

As of Monday afternoon, 15 of the 42 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed to have the variant originating from South Africa. The variants are known to spread more easily than the original coronavirus.

"The best way for individuals to protect themselves against all strains of COVID-19 is to continue taking all COVID-19 precautions seriously and to continue with these measures," the release said.

