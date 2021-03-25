Third person under arrest in homicide of Ybaad Yar

Calgary police have made a third arrest in the investigation of the homicide of Ybaad Yar.

Yar, who was 15-years-old, was killed May 13, 2020 at around 2:30 a.m., when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving in when it was struck from behind by a 2008 Buick Allure travelling south on 52 Street S.E.

A 17-year-old who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act faces one charge of manslaughter.

"We know that the Yar family continues to mourn their loss of Ibaad," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm, of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit, in a release. "Identifying those responsible is one way in which we can help provide the family some solace."

Udham Sandhu, 37, the driver of the Buick Allure, was previously charged with second degree murder and dangerous driving causing death, and Mahipal Rajput, 39, a second occupant of the vehicle, was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary CrimeStoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 TIPS app available at the Apple or the Google Play Store.