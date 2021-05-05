Third sexual assault trial underway for police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador

The third trial for a police officer accused of sexual assault in Newfoundland and Labrador began Wednesday in St. John's.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in her home while he was on duty in December 2014.

This is the third time he'll be tried for the charge, following a successful appeal of a verdict and a subsequent mistrial.

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland said today the trial will be about consent but said consent is not always about saying yes or no.

Strickland says the jury will have to decide if the alleged victim was too intoxicated to give consent and whether Snelgrove owed her -- and then breached -- a duty of care.

The trial is expected to wrap up on May 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.