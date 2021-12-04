Third straight day of 60 or more new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking a third straight day of 60 or more cases per day.

OPH reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday and 62 on Thursday.

To date, the health unit has confirmed 32,223 cases of COVID-19 in the city. No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The pandemic's death toll stands at 618 residents.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are holding steady, and active cases are on the rise.

Ottawa's rolling seven-day average is 44 cases per day, up from 41.9 one week ago and 32.3 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 1,053 new infections, marking a second straight day with more than 1,000 new cases. Another eight Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 722 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

There are 284 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, with 160 requiring intensive care.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is 895, up from 729 at this point last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2): 31.0 (up from 30.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2): 2.2 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 1,053 new cases Saturday in Ontario, 469 are in people who are unvaccinated, for a rate of 15 cases per 100,000 population. There are 499 cases in fully vaccinated people Saturday, for a rate of 4.45 cases per 100,000 population. More than 11.2 million Ontarians--At least 77 per cent of the province's population--are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-five new cases are in partially vaccinated people (6.33 cases per 100,000 population) and the vaccination status of the people with the remaining 60 cases is unknown.

Of the 284 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province, 220 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Twenty-four of the 160 people in Ontario ICUs are fully vaccinated.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 814,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 3.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 860,401

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 814,745

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 398 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 363 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 28 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,207.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, unchanged from Friday. That includes two people in the ICU.

No one under the age of 60 is currently in hospital with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 4 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 16 new cases (3,165 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 14 new cases (4,323 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (7,090 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,922 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,221 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (3,675 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,170 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,196 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (907 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (551 total cases)

Unknown: One case removed from total (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,237

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 4

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,336

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,554 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday. A total of 3,686 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 29 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 40 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are five ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 19 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25) Maryvale Academy of Ottawa (Nov. 26) Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26) Farley Mowat Public School (Nov. 28) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) NEW Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1) St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2) NEW St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: