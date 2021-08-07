Third straight day of double-digit COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health says 12 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

This marks a third straight day of OPH reporting double-digit increases to the total COVID-19 case count.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,862 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa for a 23rd straight day. The pandemic's death toll locally stands at 593 residents.

Another 13 cases are considered resolved, dropping the active COVID-19 case count in the city by one.

One more person is in intensive care since Friday.

In the past 30 days, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 19 confirmed cases of the delta variant. To date, no one infected with the delta variant has died.

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa. No new outbreaks were declared on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of any individuals who test positive for COVID-19. According to the Ontario government's latest figures, of the 18,685 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 24, 2021, only 130, or 0.7 per cent, were considered "breakthrough" cases in fully vaccinated individuals. Another 669 cases, or 3.6 per cent of all cases in that timeframe, were in people who were considered only partially vaccinated.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 378 cases of COVID-19. Nine more Ontarians have died due to the virus, but the Ministry of Health says one of those nine people died more than two months ago and was added Saturday because of a data cleanup.

Another 191 cases in Ontario are considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario reported another 18 COVID-19 cases across the region, including four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region, five in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, three in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark and one in Renfrew County.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 30 to Aug. 5): 5.0 (up from 4.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 30 to Aug.5): 0.7 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.15

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 770,131

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 674,412

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 73 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 65 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 13 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,205.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Two people are in the ICU, up from one on Friday.

One patient in hospital is in their 20s, two are in their 60s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,308 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,590 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,256 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One case removed from total (4,259 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,668 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,336 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,968 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,836

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 62 (+3)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 43 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,180 (+6)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,003 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 5.

A total of 1,762 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: