Third straight day with triple-digit COVID-19 cases in Gatineau and the Outaouais
Quebec health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Friday, the third straight day of triple-digit increases.
The 143 new cases is a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases in Gatineau and western Quebec since the start of the pandemic.
Across Quebec, there are 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 388 in Montreal and 305 in the Quebec City region.
There were 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday, followed by 126 new cases on Thursday.
The Outaouais has seen 7,803 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with the majority of the cases in Gatineau.
The Outaouais moved into the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone at 8 p.m. Thursday, while the Quebec government has imposed a 10-day lockdown on Gatineau and the MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Under the Level 4-Maximum Alert level, the curfew for the Outaouais is 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., visitors from another address are prohibited and dining rooms at restaurants are closed. Businesses in the Level 4-Maximum Alert Level are allowed to open, but must close no later than 9 p.m.
Here is a look at the special emergency measures that will be in effect in Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais from 8 p.m. April 1 until 5 a.m. on April 12.
- Curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.;
- Elementary and secondary schools are closed (e-learning);
- School-based child care will remain open, but only for essential workers;
- Educational child care services (daycares, CPEs, family settings) will remain open. However, to limit contact, families are advised to keep their children at home whenever possible, notifying the daycare service in advance;
- The closing of cinemas, theaters and museums;
- Closing of dining rooms in restaurants (except for delivery and take-out);
- Closing of non-essential businesses (curbside delivery and pick-up are possible);
- Businesses are not allowed to sell non-essential products;
- A limit of 25 people in places of worship;
- Outdoor sports or recreational activities permitted only with people residing at the same address or by a group of 8 people with distance.