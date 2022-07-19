Third Street Bridge opening delayed due to missing railings

The municipality of Chatham-Kent says missing railings have delayed the Third Street Bridge opening.

The ribbon cutting marking the completion of the bridge project was scheduled for this Friday, but has been postponed because the pedestrian safety railings have not arrived on site.

Aldo Paganelli, president of Toronto Zenith Contracting Limited (the general contractor of the project), said Tuesday the railings have not been completed by the firm contracted to fabricate the rail.

“This is very rare for this fabricator,” Paganelli said, according to a town news release. “We work with trusted, professional companies. We are extremely disappointed and as President of Toronto Zenith, the responsibility ultimately lies with me. I apologize to the citizens of Chatham-Kent. We will make this situation right.”

The railing is one of the last remaining elements of the project.

Paganelli said his firm is still investigating the issue and he is not willing to guarantee a new completion date until more information is available.

The railings in question go along the outside edges of the bridge providing pedestrian and vehicular safety. These are also the railings that will contain the new LED light (strips) within to shine onto the sidewalks as planned.

Without these railings the bridge cannot accommodate the public due to safety concerns as the provincial Ministry of Labour will continue to consider the bridge as an active construction site.

Chatham-Kent’s director of engineering Chris Thibert said Toronto Zenith has been a model firm to work with throughout the project.

Toronto Zenith wasn’t made aware of any issue with the railings until the delivery dates were not being met.

“The railings were supposed to be delivered to the site early last week at the latest and installed just in time for this event this Friday,” he said. “They were committed to working diligently to get this done on time and open the bridge.”

Thibert said penalties associated with the non-completion of the project will begin this Friday.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said he is deeply disappointed that the ribbon-cutting ceremony is delayed.

“Through supply chain issues caused by COVID, through unexpected labour disruptions and other issues, the project has continued,” he said. “We are going to have a beautiful bridge that will last decades. I’m sorry we have to wait a while to have it completed, but we don’t live in a perfect world.”

The mayor urged citizens to attend the Saturday Bridgearama celebration being organized by the Historic Chatham Downtown BIA.

“The organizers have put a lot of work into the event and it will be well worth the visit,” said Canniff. “There is a lot to see downtown.”

Bridgerama runs Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, sales, arts and crafts, and stories.