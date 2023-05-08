Third suspect arrested after shooting downtown London, Ont.

A third person who was wanted by London police in connection to a shooting downtown last month has been arrested after turning himself in.

London police responded to the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street around 2:45 a.m. on April 23 for a report of possible gunshots.

Police did not find any victims when they arrived, however, later learned two victims were being treated in hospital as a result of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The incident initially started as a disturbance in several parking lots east of Richmond St. and south of Oxford St. involving multiple people, police said.

The Major Crime Section arrested and laid charges against Koch Agok, 21 and Riley McIntyre, 20, on May 1, while the whereabouts of the third suspect were unknown.

Police say 21-year-old Shyheim Clerzius, also of London, has turned himself in and remains in custody.

All three men have been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Aggravated assault

Discharge a firearm with intent to wound

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence

Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Clerzius appeared in court Monday and has been remanded into custody.