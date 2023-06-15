Third suspect arrested, charged in robberies linked to online marketplaces

Calgary police have nabbed a third suspect in connection with a string of robberies and raised the number of incidents they know about to 15.

All 15 incidents stem from online marketplace meet-ups, where victims were led to believe they were showing up to purchase an iPhone, between April 23 and May 29.

According to police, the third suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested Monday and charged with the following:

Assault;

Resisting arrest;

Robbery (x2); and

Theft under $5,000 (x2).

As a youth, the suspect by law cannot be named.

This followed the arrests of an 18-year-old male and another 15-year-old male earlier in June.

Deng Amag has been identified as the 18-year-old but the other 15-year-old by law cannot be named.

Police previously said the number of incidents was believed to be 12, but with the third arrest, they now believe there were 15 incidents, all of which were set up using the Facebook profile "Chris Luma".

Police encourage caution when arranging to buy or sell through online marketplaces.

If a crime has already occurred, police encourage calling them at 403-266-1234 and if a crime is in progress, police encourage calling 911.