Third suspect arrested in murder of 67-year-old Toronto man

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 67-year-old man in the city’s Weston neighbourhood last month.

On Aug. 9, Ahmed Hassan was found deceased inside an apartment unit in the area of Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent, south of Lawrence Avenue West.

Police have not disclosed the cause of Hassan’s death, but the homicide unit has been investigating the case.

Days after Hassan’s death, police announced the arrest of two suspects, 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kane. They are charged with first-degree murder. Police have said Hassan and Ahenakew knew each other but did not provide further details on their relationship.

On Aug. 17, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 24-year-old Faysal Mohamed.

Almost a month later, on Saturday, police said Mohamed had been apprehended.

He has also been charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday morning.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.