Third suspect arrested in murder of 67-year-old Toronto man
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 67-year-old man in the city’s Weston neighbourhood last month.
On Aug. 9, Ahmed Hassan was found deceased inside an apartment unit in the area of Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent, south of Lawrence Avenue West.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police have not disclosed the cause of Hassan’s death, but the homicide unit has been investigating the case.
Days after Hassan’s death, police announced the arrest of two suspects, 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kane. They are charged with first-degree murder. Police have said Hassan and Ahenakew knew each other but did not provide further details on their relationship.
On Aug. 17, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 24-year-old Faysal Mohamed.
Almost a month later, on Saturday, police said Mohamed had been apprehended.
He has also been charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday morning.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
-
'Our government needs healing circles': Manitoba Greens kick off campaignThe Green Party of Manitoba launched its provincial election campaign this weekend, outlining a platform with a focus on the saving the environment, improving health care, reforming democracy, and helping Manitoba's politicians work together.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMPA man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
Impaired driver slams into crash site on Mississauga highway, 4 hospitalized: OPPFour people are in hospital after an impaired driver crashed into the site of a collision on a Mississauga highway, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Arrests made in morning kidnapping in SarniaJust before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Police Service received a report from a concerned citizen saying someone had been assaulted by two people and forced into a vehicle.
-
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in WinnipegHundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
-
The 'fittest' firefighters in the world compete in SarniaThe ‘fittest’ firefighters in Canada and three other nations are wrapping up several days of competition in Sarnia.
-
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm LeePost-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand reportBritain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
-
Crash on Sask. highway lodged vehicle 'over 100 feet into the bush'A highway crash northeast of Prince Albert on Saturday night sent a vehicle flying over 100 feet into the woods, local firefighters say.