Third suspect charged in Sioux Lookout murder

Another Sioux Lookout man has been arrested in connection with a murder in the small northwestern Ontario town more than a week ago, the third suspect charged in the case.

The 26-year-old man is charged with being an accessory to murder, threatening to cause death and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the death of 40-year-old Adrianna Bottle on Aug. 11, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

He is being held in custody.

Two other locals, 36-year-old Allen Yerxa and 21-year-old Erin Gray, are charged with first-degree murder in the case. Both were arrested.

Yerxa is also charged with drug trafficking.

An autopsy was completed Aug. 14 to confirm the cause of death, but OPP has not released the information.

"The specific cause of death will be part of the evidence when the matter is heard in court," OPP spokesperson Autumn Eadie told CTV News in an email.

"Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety; however, the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police," OPP said.

"The investigation is continuing and is being conducted under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch."