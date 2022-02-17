Third suspect charged with murder in Prince Albert, Sask. man's death

Prince Albert police have charged a third man with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.

The 30-year-old accused was arrested in Canmore, Alta. on Feb. 16 and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Feb. 22.

Byron Bear was found dead on Feb 10 in a rural area near Hague, Sask., according to Prince Albert Police Service. Police believe Bear’s death may be related to a report of gunfire Dec. 6, 2021 around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of 9th Street East. Police say they found evidence of a serious assault but no victim.

Bear was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, were previously charged with second-degree murder in his death.