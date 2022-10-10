Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody

Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.

On Monday afternoon, 29-year-old Cody Linklater was identified as the third suspect in an attack that happened last Thursday night and left one person with serious injuries.

He is described as five-foot 11-inches tall, 235 pounds with short, black hair and a moustache, Ontario Provincial Police said on social media.

Linklater was last seen in Moosonee and OPP said to not approach him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email Monday morning, the attack was an isolated incident.

"Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety, but the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times," Lewis said.

TWO OTHERS ARRESTED

Two residents, a 14-year-old and a 21-year-old, have already been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The pair has been held in custody pending a video bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

THE ATTACK

Officers were called to a home on Bay Road in the small community on the James Bay coast Oct. 6 shortly after 11:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"The investigation is ongoing by the OPP's James Bay Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch," police said.

"If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, they should contact the Moosonee OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."

The charges have not been proven in court.