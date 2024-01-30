Third suspect wanted in Langmuir Avenue shooting turns himself in: London police

A third suspect wanted in connection to an east end shooting that sent one to hospital nearly a year ago has turned himself into police.

As previously reported by CTV News London, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023 police received a 9-1-1 call in relation to a “possible shooting” at a residence on Langmuir Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On Tuesday, London police said the third suspect wanted in connection for his alleged role in the shooting, a 23-year-old man from Brantford, had turned himself into police, where he remains in custody.

On Jan. 25, 2024 London police announced that the Major Crime Section had laid charges in relation to the shooting in which a 29-year-old man of Brantford, a 45-year-old man of Hamilton, and a 23-year-old man of Brantford were jointly charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, and use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence, among others.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect and the 45-year-old suspect were in custody on unrelated matters, but had issued an appeal to the public in searching for the third suspect who remained outstanding.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in London court on Feb. 1 in connection to the charges.