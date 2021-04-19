Third victim has died after fatal Sudbury fire

A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital following a major fire that killed two others at a Sudbury housing unit, Sudbury police said Monday morning in a news release.

Her name is not being released at the request of the family.

Firefighters were called to a residential complex at 744 Bruce Ave. in the Flour Mill at 4:45 a.m. April 11 after a neighbour saw smoke and flames.

Approximately 15 people were evacuated from the section of townhouses, but a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were killed as a result of the blaze.

The 33-year-old had been carried out of the building by firefighters and was taken to the Sudbury hospital before being airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, where she died five days later of her injuries.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Sudbury police detectives are investigating the incident along with the coroner's and Ontario Fire Marshal's offices.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Sudbury police or Crime Stoppers.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or an estimate on damages.