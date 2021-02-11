New evidence of a COVID-19 third wave in Simcoe County is cause for concern, says Dr. Michael Lisi, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

"It has the capacity to put a much greater strain on our already overtaxed health care system," says the Collingwood hospital's chief of staff.

Lisi touched on the variants of concerns in the region, saying, "The variant is approximately 60 per cent more infectious and may be up to 30 per cent more deadly than the previous COVID strain."

The Collingwood doctor says there is a growing interest surrounding vaccines' effectiveness on variants of the virus.

"There's a question about how effective the AstraZeneca vaccine is against the so-called South African variant COVID strain, and you know, at this point, the data is unclear with respect to the different vaccines.

There are technical differences between them with respect to how they were each developed, their dose schedules, etcetera."

Still, Lisi says any vaccine approved by Health Canada would significantly reduce the chance of hospitalization, death or any after-effects.

With the lockdown about to end, and the province offering an 'emergency brake' if case numbers climb, Lisi says the numbers will be watched closely.

"Some infectious disease and public health experts, including Dr. Colin Lee, and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, are already warning of the possibility of a third wave of cases in April."

With files from CTV's Craig Momney