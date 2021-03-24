Slow vaccine rollout and new variants could lead to a catastrophic third wave of COVID-19 infections across Canada, infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy says. Pools and bucket-list trips: Canadians itching to spend pandemic nest eggs Canadians have hoarded a massive cash pile amid the COVID-19 pandemic and they are itching to spend on summer rentals, exotic vacations and backyard pools, a sign the economy could bounce back faster than expected. OPP investigating vandalism in downtown Fergus Provincial police are investigating reports of vandalism on buildings and vehicles in downtown Fergus. Order an Easter picnic basket to support the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia has partnered with Liberty North to raise funds for the community this spring.