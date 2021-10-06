Third Windsor-Essex school closes in-person due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another school in the region is closed to in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Students at Ecole Elementaire Louise-Charron on Cabana Road move to online learning. The Conseil scolaire Viamonde school board website says there are eight active cases.

“The health unit continues its investigations and their conclusions will determine when the school will reopen,” according to an online statement from the board.

This is the third school that has closed temporarily since the beginning of September. Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School and St. Joseph’s Catholic High School also moved to online learning. St. Joe’s has since reopened to in-person instruction.

Here are the other active outbreaks at Windsor-Essex schools: