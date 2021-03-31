Third Woodstock school shuttered due to COVID-19

Central Public School in Woodstock has become the third school in the community to be closed to in-person learning in March.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced the closure Tuesday evening effective Wednesday morning.

“As a result of widespread exposure to COVID-19, a high number of students and staff at Central Public School are required to quarantine. Due to this significant exposure, Central Public School will be required to close,” read a statement posted to the school’s website.

The school is closed immediately and will not reopen to in-person learning until after the end of Spring Break on Monday April 19.

Classroom teachers will be contacting families with instructions for remote learning.

The exact number of cases associated with the school community has not been released.

Earlier this month two schools within the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) were also temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases.

The board closed St. Patrick’s Elementary School on March 20 following eight confirmed cases.

St. Michaels Elementary was closed on March 11 after several cases and a variant were reported.

The board has no active cases listed for St. Michaels.