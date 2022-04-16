Third year Sault College students launch auction for soup kitchen fundraiser

Third year students from Sault College's Child and Youth Care program are getting set for the launch of an annual fundraiser, designed to help local organizations in the city.

This year's class will be hosting a virtual auction, that will see all proceeds go toward the local soup kitchen's new summer program for children, called "A Summer to Remember."

"It really was fitting with the CYC program as we work with children and youth, with all different needs and all different supports," said Holly Gregory, a student in the program. "Every student in this CYC third year class has raised money themselves and so, the auction will go a long way in helping to build off that."

Students are looking to match the total raised last year, which was around $20,000.

"Local communities, organizations and even some individuals have donated items, I believe we have close to sixty items in our auction," said Sarah Tremelling, student. "The more funds we raise then obviously the better for the soup kitchen and its program and they might be able to host it a second year."

The auction can be found on the "Sault College CYC Fundraising Event" Facebook page.

It runs from April 18 to April 20.