Thirteen new COVID-19 cases identified in N.B. Tuesday; most in Moncton region

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with eight recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province increases to 110.

Twelve cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve:

five people 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

an individual in their 50s

an individual in their 60s

an individual in their 80s

Eight of these cases are close contacts to previously reported infections, while four remain under investigation.

One case is in the province's Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involves an individual in their 40s. This case is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Health officials in New Brunswick continue to say the majority of new COVID-19 infections involve individuals who are unvaccinated and 40-years-old or under. This age group trails all other age groups in getting first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Public Health.

“With less than 60 per cent of New Brunswickers under 40 years of age fully vaccinated, Public Health is encouraging those under 40 who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days ago, and have not yet booked their second, to do so as soon as possible,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health.

There is currently one hospitalization in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 71.5 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,074,131 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

If you have an appointment for a vaccine but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere, please be sure to contact your pharmacy or regional health authority clinic to cancel the appointment you no longer need. This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,543 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,386 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says 1,408 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Monday. A total of 394,488 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 636 confirmed cases (85 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 312 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 462 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 755 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 188 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 143 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 47 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.