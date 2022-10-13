This $12M Toronto condo has been empty for more than 10 years. Now it's for sale

A $12-million condo inside the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Toronto has never been lived in before in the 10 years the owners have had it, and now, it is up for sale.

“So, the owner of this unit bought it from the developer when the building was under construction and finishing off,” Dylan Donovan, the broker behind the ‘Signature Suite’ at 180 University Ave. told CTV News Toronto.

The Shangri-La hotel opened 10 years ago in 2012.

Donovan says the owners loved the unit and saw themselves living in it someday – “they spent a lot of time, they put a lot of love and effort into really personalizing the finishes” – but adds they have made the decision to sell.

The 4,400-square-foot condo features three bedrooms plus a den, three full bathrooms, a powder room, a floating glass staircase, 20-foot ceilings, and it has its own private garage within the underground parking lot.

“You literally go down in and you’ve got your own remote that opens your own garage door,” Kara Reed, the sales representative on the listing, said. She added there’s also enough space to store things such as winter tires.

The building has a slew of amenities including a gym, indoor pool, spa, and a white glove concierge service to help with things like deliveries or dry cleaning.

“I joke that, you know, it’s like living in a five-star hotel, and that’s because you are living in a five-star hotel,” Reed said.





The condo, which is on the 56th and 57th floors of the building, hit the market on Oct. 4. Both Reed and Donovan expressed there has been “great” interest in the unit, both locally and globally.

“It’s interesting because obviously, the price point is very high, not necessarily for the unit itself, but just in general it’s a big number,” Donovan says. “But the uniqueness – there is nothing that people can compare it to in the city.”