This B.C. airline has suspended all its flights for 2 days due to COVID-19 transmission
A small, B.C.-based airline has temporarily suspended its operations because of "rapid transmission of the Omicron COVID-19 variant" among workers in its operational control centre.
Pacific Coastal Airlines announced the suspension in a statement on its website, saying all of its scheduled flights on Sunday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 3, have been cancelled.
"We are taking this quick and necessary measure to protect the integrity of our long-term schedule and safeguard our operation," the airline said in its statement.
Flights on Saturday, Jan. 1, operated as scheduled, and flights are scheduled to resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The airline said customers affected by the cancelled flights will have the opportunity to reschedule their departures or receive a full refund. Customers looking for more information can contact the airline at 800-663-2872, and those seeking a refund can use Pacific Coastal's online form.
"We apologize to all customers affected by this service disruption," the airline said.
