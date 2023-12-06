This Barrie street will be closed: Here when and why
Barrie will be implementing a full road closure of Rose Street at Duckworth Street today between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The closure will extend approximately 50 metres west of Duckworth Street, however, both Duckworth Street northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.
Due to adverse weather conditions, the initially planned road closure under the City of Barrie Duckworth Street Improvements Project on November 28, was rescheduled and is Mar-King Construction is ready to commence work today.
Access for residents within the closure is to be maintained, and emergency services will have access to respond within the closure but not to travel through it. Roadway closed to buses.
Detour route in effect:
Rose Street – Blue Mound Drive – Grove Street East – Duckworth Street – Bernick Drive
