'This bridge is absolutely the lifeline of our community': local officials respond to Windsor blockade

Local officials are hopeful a protest over COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that has shutdown Canada-bound traffic at the Ambassador Bridge will not drag on.

The protest has grown to more than 100 demonstrators demanding the federal government end vaccine mandates and lockdowns, saying they won’t leave until they get their way.

“Freedom is my life,” one protester told CTV News. “No freedom, no life.”

Monday evening, all southbound lanes headed into Canada were blocked off due to the demonstrations.

By Tuesday, a section of Huron Church Road was closed in both directions, and the Ambassador Bridge was closed to Canada-bound traffic with a slow trickle of trucks re-routed to Wyandotte Street for those crossing over into the United States.

In a rare statement, Detroit International Bridge Company chairman Matt Maroun said “international commerce needs to resume.”

“The Ambassador Bridge has a solemn obligation to facilitate safe and efficient trade and travel, we encourage the appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Premiere Doug Ford said in a tweet Tuesday that police are on the scene to ensure to safety.

“The Ambassador Bridge is a vital trade artery between Canada and the U.S. Many essential workers, including frontline health care workers, rely on it to get to work. Police are on the scene to ensure traffic is moving safely,” Ford said.

The Ambassador Bridge is a vital trade artery between Canada and the U.S. Many essential workers, including frontline health care workers, rely on it to get to work. Police are on the scene to ensure traffic is moving safely.

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno says officers continue to monitor the situation and are working to get traffic flowing.

“So since the demonstrations started police officers have been in contact with the demonstrators and this is one of the reasons why we have some traffic flow through discussions,” she said.

Mizuno said it is an evolving situation, and things can change at any time.

“We’re just asking everyone to be patient we understand everybody’s concern with the situation. We understand that there’s an impact on our community. We have a lot of support from our community. I’m thankful for that support,” she said. “I’m thankful for the professionalism of our officers at scene and have had discussions with the demonstrators. Again, just asking for the community’s patience and continued support.”

Mizuno confirms tickets have been issued, but could not provide a specific number, and noted no demonstrators have been removed.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV News, “we’re not ringing the alarm bell yet.”

Dilkens said he’s listening to protesters, but doesn’t want the situation in Windsor to drag on like the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests have in Canada.

“We’re not going to let this take over, happen here in the City of Windsor for a long period of time,” he said. “We’re not going to let a small group of protestors take over the international gateway.”

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kuzmierczyk says the feds and local authorities are talking noting the Windsor Police Service has jurisdiction but the feds stand ready.

“In my opinion, one day closed is one day too many,” he said. “This bridge is absolutely the lifeline of our community. Blocking this bridge is tantamount standing on our community’s windpipe.”

Windsor-West New Democrat Brian Masse is calling on the liberal government to meet with local leaders impacted by the protest to discuss a path out.

“The closure of Ambassador Bridge will have serious impacts on essential workers, including healthcare workers, who work across the border,” Masse said in a news release. “Everyday Canadians who have been through so much these past two years are the ones being hurt by this blockade.”

Tomorrow, I’ll join @WindsorPolice Chief Pam Mizuno to provide an update on the local response to the protests taking place in the city along Huron Church Road. pic.twitter.com/06rJYMirS0

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton and Angelo Aversa.