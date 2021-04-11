This cooking subscription box supports local Regina restaurants

A new subscription box offers a method to support local restaurants in Regina.

Restaurants in the Queen City are working to adapt to the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, which forced them to close in-person dining again.

Andrea Robichaud lost her job as a chef last year.

"With the new restrictions again I’m out of work currently right now as well so, you just unfortunately have to roll with it and just try to make the best of a weird situation,” Robichaud said.

She decided to time come up with a way to showcase businesses and restaurants around the Queen City.

Robichaud quickly came up with the “Cooking for a Cause at Home” a seasonal subscription box.

"I just thought lets do something completely local and help support these local businesses and also try to give back to our community as well."

The boxes are filled with non-perishable food items, gift cards and discounts from stores and restaurants around Regina.

The business contribute what they can for free and Robichaud donates 100 per cent of the proceeds to local programs in need.

"One of my biggest things was to make sure that I was able to help as many businesses as possible and promote them,” she said. “The money raised this time is going to the community fridges and the first time it was for food for learning, so I’m excited.”

While this will be the second launch, Robichaud is hoping to continue the boxes after the pandemic is over.

“We've seen our community really come together throughout this pandemic but I really think it’s important to keep that momentum going outside of the pandemic. We've struggled so much but there are some people that unfortunately that's an everyday thing so I think its important that yes we help as much as we can.”

The next box will be launch on the Local and Fresh on May 7. There will be 65 boxes up for grabs.