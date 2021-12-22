This could be Edmonton's coldest Christmas since…

Edmonton could see it’s coldest Christmas in half a century.

Back in 1971, the highs were -25 C and -28 C for Christmas Eve and Day.

We’re forecasting highs of -21 C and -25 C on Dec. 24 and 25 this year!

There IS one other Christmas in recent history that’ll be close to what we’re getting this year.

2012 had highs of -21 C and -22 C, but I think we’ll be colder than that this year, especially on Christmas Day.

The extreme cold is rare. But, it’s following a more recent tradition of cold Christmases in the city.

Maybe we've gone from the NICE list to the ICE list.

They used to say you'd get a lump of coal if you were naughty. Lately, no coal, just cold.

In the past 30 years, the average high for Dec. 25 is -4 C.

BUT…the past five years have had an average high of -8 C and that’s even with last year’s 2 C factored in!

Furthermore, the last three decades have had a daytime high above 0 C exactly 15 times. HALF of the past 30 years were above freezing on Christmas Day.

BUT, in the past 10 years, the city has only made it above 0 C THREE times. The previous 20 years had above-zero daytime highs on Christmas more than half of the time!

In fact, we went seven straight years with a Christmas Day high above zero from 2001 to 2007.

2020 was a throwback to those days with highs of 8 C and 1 C on Christmas Eve and Day. But, that was definitely an outlier in the past decade.