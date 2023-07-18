'This could have had a deadly outcome': North Vancouver RCMP arrest 2 people after traffic-stop-turned-bust

A shotgun, drugs, cash and stolen property are among the items police say they found in one vehicle during a recent traffic stop in North Vancouver.

Mounties say the discovery was made in the early hours of July 14 – shortly after an officer observed a white Volkswagen travelling in the wrong direction in the 600 block of West 3rd Street – and resulted in the arrest of two people.

“During the traffic stop, the driver exited the vehicle, refused to follow police direction and fled on foot,” reads a statement North Vancouver RCMP issued Tuesday.

“The officer gave chase and eventfully arrested the suspect several blocks away following a 10-minute foot pursuit. A female passenger was also arrested during the course of the investigation.”

Mounties searched the vehicle in the aftermath of the chase. Const. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP detailed the list of discovered items to CTV News on Tuesday.

“There was an undisclosed amount of cash, drugs—mostly methamphetamines and steroids—cellphones, a machete, a knife, a shotgun, scales and shotgun shells,” Sahak explained over the phone.

“The shotgun was loaded when it was found, so this could have had a deadly outcome had our officers not been on their toes,” he added.

Both individuals who were arrested are in their 30s, according to Sahak. They’ve since been released on conditions.

He could not say what those conditions are or when the pair is next scheduled to appear in court.

The driver and passenger are each facing charges related to the possession of stolen property, drug trafficking and firearms offences, according to police.

RCMP say the man who was behind the wheel is facing additional charges “including but not limited to” impaired operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction.

“They’re not associated, as far as we know, to any gang conflict. But given that they’re in the drug trade, I’m sure they have some ties,” Sahak said.

North Vancouver RCMP say its Investigative Support Team has taken conduct of the case.