This Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource because of its architecture

An Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource by the city.

St. Luke’s Church in the Holyrood neighrbourhood was built in 1958.

According to the city, it was one of the first churches to veer away from the influence of medieval ecclesiastical design to a more modern look.

The church features an exposed, precast concrete structure that forms the roof of the sanctuary, concrete block masonry for the walls, and a concrete block bell tower.

A parish hall was added in the 1970s.

“The post-war years changed how people lived in Edmonton,” said heritage planner Scott Ashe in a written release. “They had survived war and the depression. They had jobs and cars and wanted their families to spread out in the suburbs. They wanted to live away from where they worked, but still worship in their own communities. St. Luke’s is indicative of the kind of modern church built in those times.”

The church was designed by Edmonton architect Kelvin Crawford Stanley, who was active in the city between 1948 and 1964.

He worked as the director of structures for Expo 67 in Montreal, then served as chief architect with the federal department of public works.

He died in 1995 in Sidney, B.C.

As part of the heritage designation, the church has received a grant of $50,375.77 to rehabilitate the building.

“Today the St. Luke's building is home to three separate faith communities, a small Indigenous owned and operated business, community league events, a weekly food bank depot, and many other groups and events,” said Rev. Nick Trussell, Rector of St. Luke’s Anglican Church. “Historical designation protects the unique story and beauty of the building, its design and construction.”

The city’s Historic Resource Management Plan outlines a plan to protect and promote the preservation and use of historic resources.

Since the plan was initiated in 1985, 176 properties have been designated as historic resources.