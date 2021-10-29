This Edmonton police Halloween-themed TikTok is reaching scary numbers

A new Halloween-themed video put out by the Edmonton Police Service has been grabbing some attention online.

The 30-second TikTok video that features a mash-up of Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon" and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" has already been clicked more than 250,000 times.

On Thursday, the video's creator told CTV News Edmonton it's meant to be a fun way to remind people to stay safe this Halloween.

"We thought we'd make this video to have a fun kind of interaction with our audience and make sure we got that message to them," said Const. Luke McRae of the EPS community engagement team.

Const. McRae said he shot and edited the video himself using his iPhone.

"We found a location that was very spooky and decided to run with it there."

The EPS launched its TikTok account earlier this year. According to Const. McRae, it has been a useful tool to reach a new demographic.

"We started from the ground up, trying to make things as fun as possible for people and we want to have a good message for each of our videos and have something people can learn but also have some fun and bring a lighter side to policing."

Const. McRae said while the response to the video has been mixed, it has mostly received positive feedback.

"People are reaching out and showing their support for us in vast quantities," he said.

While the video is intended to be a fun take on Halloween, it was also produced with a constructive purpose in mind.

Const. McRae wants to remind trick-or-treaters to stay safe this weekend.

"When you're trick or treating we want you to be going to places you recognize and know only. Don't go outside of your neighbourhood if you're not familiar with other areas. Go to houses that are well lit. If you go to a dark spot, carry a flashlight with you because it's a really safe thing to do," he said.

"Don't approach strangers, don't go with anyone you don't recognize."