'This feeling is hard to describe': Amherstburg woman wins $1 milion with Lotto 6/49

An Amherstburg grandmother plans to renovate her home and drop her work schedule to part time now that she’s $1 million dollars richer.

Alanna Taylor, a 64-year-old mother and grandmother won a guaranteed $1 million prize in the March 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I won $50,000 on LOTTO 6/49 12 years ago,” she said while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I choose my own numbers which are comprised of family birthdays.”

Taylor said she was getting ready for work at 6 a.m. when she checked her ticket using the OLG App.

“I was barely awake and completely shocked,” she said.

Taylor plans to share her winnings with her family, finish some home renovations and drop her schedule down to part-time.

“This feeling is hard to describe — it’s such a great experience,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn’s Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.