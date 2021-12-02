'This feels amazing,' Oro-Medonte man wins big with lottery ticket

An OLG POOLS enthusiast, Nicholas Stoikos, cashed in an $88,585 win.

"After watching the games, I checked online for the results. I was very happy," said the 31-year-old Oro-Medonte man.

POOLS is a sports game that requires each player to bet a minimum of $5 which allows you to pick your sport and card number and then select who you think will win each matchup.

Stoikos plans on using his money, travelling and investing in his music endeavours.

His winning ticket was purchased in Wasaga Beach on 45th street.