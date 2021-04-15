'This feels unreal': Playing Encore pays off big for Amherstburg man who won $1 million

An Amherstburg father of two couldn’t believe his eyes when he scanned his winning lottery ticket — to the tune of $1 million.

Lee Evans, a 47-year-old automotive worker said yes to Encore and matched all seven numbers in exact order in the April 2 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.

“I scanned my ticket while in my car and didn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said. “My wife and I were overjoyed!”

Evans said he always plays numbers that are meaningful to him, like birthdays and this time it paid off big.

“This feels unreal. It’s so overwhelming – a big sigh of relief,” he said.

Evans plans to invest his winnings, save some for his children’s education and take a vacation once it’s safe to travel again.

The winning ticket was purchased at Simcoe Variety on Simcoe Street in Amherstburg.