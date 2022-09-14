This 'feisty little survivor' will soon be up for adoption from the BC SPCA

A kitten rescued after spending two days trapped under a pile of debris will soon be up for adoption, the BC SPCA says.

The tiny feline was found by a Good Samaritan in Surrey who heard its cries but couldn't manage to free it, according to the organization. When an animal protection officer arrived, they heard the meows and got to work.

"With the help of the neighbour and the property occupant, the officer was able to clear away a section of the brambles and remove piled debris to access the kitten," a statement sent Wednesday says.

"When they finally got a good look at the orange tabby it was clear that he had become wedged underneath a large piece of cement and a rock and was unable to free himself."

Mark Vosper, regional manager of animal protection for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, said the animal was starving and flea-infested and that no siblings or parents were found nearby.

"After at least two days of being stuck under a pile of debris, this feisty little survivor is now resting happily with a full belly,” Vosper wrote in the media release.

The kitten has been named "Rubble" and is with a foster family. He will soon be available for adoption through the Abbotsford branch of the SPCA.