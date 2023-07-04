This free activity is happening at Edmonton parks throughout the summer
School is out for summer and the city and the Edmonton Arts Council are offering free performances at local parks for parents looking for activities for their kids.
The Green Shack Shows take place twice a day, Monday to Friday from July 4 to Aug. 26, excluding statutory holidays.
"A lot of times when you go to see performers like us, you have to go to street performers, or a children's festival, or something really crowded," hula hoop performer Amanda Panda told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "If you want to experience performance art in a much smaller, quieter capacity, coming to one of the Green Shack Shows would be a good option."
She continued, "Sometimes there’s 50 people and sometimes there's five people. You never know what you’re going to get. No matter what, we make it a lot of fun."
-
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke itThe entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.