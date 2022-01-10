This Gatineau skating trail has 5 km of loops and paths to enjoy
People in eastern Ontario and eastern Quebec love to skate, as well as their skating trails.
There’s a trail in rural Gatineau that claims to be, “the largest outdoor skating trail in the region,” according to Carl Chénier owner of the Little Penguin Trail.
Approximately a 25-minute drive from downtown Ottawa, there are more than five kilometres of trails, created on a golf course.
“It’s gaining popularity everyday; it’s our second winter,” says Chénier.
There are plenty of loops to shorten or extend your time on the ice, as well as a bonfire and outdoor snack stand.
“The landscape fits nice with the skating trail, so that’s why we chose to do that and we also wanted something that good for family activity,” says Chénier.
A day pass for those 13 and up will cost $20; ages 6 to 12 cost $15. There is also an option for both family pricing, as well as a 10-pack of access passes.
More information is available at https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.