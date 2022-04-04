This Halifax man was the fastest Canadian at the Paris Marathon
The fastest Canadian at Sunday’s Paris Marathon was a 26-year-old man from Halifax.
Gavin Hatheway crossed the finish line in two hours, 27 minutes and 57 seconds.
He was among other Nova Scotians with strong performances in the French capital — something Hatheway says is a testament to the caliber of talent and coaching on the East Coast.
“It's really cool what's going on in Nova Scotia, and in Halifax in particular right now,” said Hatheway, who trains with the Halifax Road Hammers.
“It's cool to see everyone chasing after their personal bests, trying to get that long run in on a Saturday, in preparation for whatever race they have coming up.”
The second-fastest Canadian was also from Nova Scotia and is a fellow Road Hammer. Thomas White finished in two hours and 32 minutes. A third Haligonian, David Thompson, finished in three hours and 28 minutes.
Kenya’s Judith Jeptum broke the Paris Marathon record in the women’s category with a time of two hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds.
Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s category with a time of two hours, five minutes and seven seconds.
Launched in the 1970s, the Paris Marathon attracts more than 50,000 competitors from over 140 countries each year.
