'This happens every day': Sask. woman alleging police brutality says trial is needed to speak her truth

A member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band alleging assault by RCMP officers says discussions of mediation are the province “trying to silence” her case.

Emily Kammermayer, 21, said RCMP officers “hogtied” her after she got in an argument with a doctor at the La Ronge Health Centre in December. She said the doctor refused to X-ray her two-year-old son’s arm.

While the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) wants her charges dropped and her case to proceed to mediation, Kammermayer isn’t so sure that’s the right route.

“I feel that mediation is them trying to silence this, them trying to put this to rest so that they don’t get into trouble. I feel that going to trial, I’ll (get) a chance to speak my truth,” she said.

“It’s going to take more than just a little mediation to really close the gap that has just been left open for so many years. This is bigger than my case —this happens every day.”

RCMP say Kammermayer has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, failing to comply with undertaking condition, mischief, assault on a police officer and obstructing a police officer in relation to the incident.

Kammermayer said the Crown prosecutor wants to drop her charges and proceed to mediation, “throwing around the word reconciliation” during her court appearance on Monday.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Noel Busse said public prosecutions can’t comment on Kammermayer’s case because it’s before the courts.

“Any allegations in this case will be addressed in the course of the proceedings,” he said.

“The Crown pursues cases for which there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction and where it is in the public interest to proceed. Those two things are re-examined at various stages.”

Kammermayer said although she wants to go to trial to stand up for herself, she wouldn’t be given a fair trial. She said the Crown has yet to provide her with a disclosure of evidence so she can prepare her defence, and doesn’t have faith in the justice system.

Kammermayer does not have a lawyer and is representing herself in court.

She said she moved to Saskatoon because she no longer felt comfortable living in La Ronge.

“That’s a sad statement to our police force there, our national police in Canada,” said CAP national vice-chief Kim Beaudin, “when you don’t even feel safe from the RCMP.”

“The RCMP tends to overcharge and underprotect.”

Brian Sauvé is the president of the National Police Federation, which represents and protects the rights of RCMP members.

In a statement, he said he supports the decisions of the officers in La Ronge “in this increasingly politicized situation.”

“We also look forward to this matter going before the courts for both sides to be able to present their full and accurate account of specifically what happened that afternoon. Ultimately, we believe that a judge, rather than individual agendas or public opinion, should rule on those charges,” said Sauvé.

Kammermayer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 22 in La Ronge Provincial Court. She has not entered a plea.