'This has been my family,' Veteran OPP officer retires after 60 years of service

Nottawasaga OPP is celebrating and honouring the retirement of provincial constable Harry Lawrenson.

The longtime OPP constable is handing in his badge, gun and hanging up his uniform for the last time after 56 years.

He says he applied to become a police officer before he was eligible.

"I actually lied about my age on the application and got caught, so I had to fess up and tell them I wasn't 18, so that was the beginning," he recalls.

Lawrenson's extensive career started as a Civilian Radio Operator in Belleville in 1962. He joined the force as a constable three years later.

"This has been my family since I was 17-years-old," Lawrenson said.

Lawrenson has contributed countless hours to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program, mentoring thousands of youth in elementary schools.

"In every class that I had, there would always be that little Johnny, so-to-speak, the kids that needs help, so I just wanted to stay and make sure that we looked after those kids," he says.

In 2019, he was presented with the D.A.R.E. International Lifetime Achievement Award, winning the title out of 55,000 applicants.

"Harry's dedication to the OPP is outstanding, but his commitment to his community that he serves is outstanding," adds Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson.

Lawrenson doesn't plan to take retirement to the golf course. He intends to volunteer as the national director for D.A.R.E.

"On behalf of the detachment commander and OPP wide want to thank him for all his years of service," said John Buligan, operations manager of the Nottawasaga OPP detachment.

