This hidden Saskatchewan gem is a quirky oasis of history and fun

Just a few minutes drive from Davidson, about halfway between Saskatoon and Regina, there’s a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Kinder Surprises Antiques is the largest of its kind in Saskatchewan. Owner Erin Kinder told CTV News she first opened in 2014, and like a frontier town, it’s grown and grown.

“Every year we’ve added extra buildings. Historic buildings we’ve relocated to our property six kilometres east of Davidson. Now we’ve made a mini Main Street,” she said.

Part museum, part antique shop, Kinder Surprises has artifacts of prairie life and beyond.

"I just started buying cool things and found out that other people also liked cool things, but they loved coming to have everything curated and organized and have choices for them."

Kinder left Davidson, and spent her young adult life in college in Ontario, then went on the road to live in New Zealand later ending up in what she calls a "corporate job." Then she made a change.

“I just wanted a little more passion in my life and a more creative outlook on work. And yeah. I started collecting, building. In 2020 when people were buying crazy things. I bought this one-room school.”

Besides the antiques, the buildings they’re stored in are historic artifacts. The schoolhouse was built in 1927, and there's a church built while Saskatchewan was still part of the North-Western Territory.

Kinder says the name of her businesses isn't just a play on the popular candy, it's a philosophy.

“A little bit quirky, and that’s what Kinder Surprise is all about. It is not your everyday antique store. It’s just a little bit unexpected in the most peculiar and fun way," Kinder said.

Kinder realizes many people make the stop just to soak everything in, so she's experimenting with hosting events.

"We've got some pride nights coming up and we've had some ladies nights. Yeah, we're just doing lots of fun things and just really welcoming to everyone to come visit — we're pet friendly so you can bring your dog."

The guest list for one event she has in mind may extend into the supernatural realm.

"We're hoping to do kind of a few spirit nights like around Halloween, you know, like wake the ghosts up and maybe have a few drinks," she laughed.

And despite the rustic setting she's cultivated, she said getting there is easy.

"Sometimes people are worried that it's going to be gravel (roads) or something like that. They're like 'Oh, my God, it's paved!'"

--With files from Noah Rishaug, Rory MacLean and Josh Lynn