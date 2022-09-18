This historic eastern Ontario jailhouse is on the market for $495,000

You have a chance to spend the night, or a lifetime, in a jailhouse as the owner of a 160-year-old historic eastern Ontario gaol.

The Perth Gaol on Beckwith Street in Perth, Ont. is for sale, with an asking price of $495,000.

The two-storey stone building was built in 1862, with room for 30 beds. It was part of a "judicial complex" that includes the courthouse on Drummond Street.

The listing on Realtor.ca says the Perth Gaols is a mixed-used redevelopment opportunity.

"Heritage designation will require close attention to details to meet heritage restoration guidelines from the Town of Perth- explore so many possibilities- boutique hotel, multi-residential, institutional uses etc.," the listing on Realtor.ca says.

According to the listing, there are no bathrooms and 10 parking spaces.

The jail closed in 1994 due to the costs associated with renovations and repairs required to meet modern occupational health and safety standards, according to a report for Perth Council in 2018. The third floor was closed in 1993 to save costs, reducing capacity to 15 beds.

In 2018, Perth Council passed a bylaw to designate the Perth Gaol to be of historical significance.

"The purpose of this designation is to protect the exterior of Gaol building, including the wall structure, roof lines, and window openings, should it be severed from the Judicial Complex and disposed of by the Province of Ontario," said a notice by the corporation of the Town of Perth.

The Perth Gaol was sold in 2019.