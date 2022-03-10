'This house is built on love and friendship, nothing else': How a retired Lytton couple rebuilt their lives after the wildfire

Their home was destroyed.

Many of their animals died.

They had lost hope.

But a retired couple from the outskirts of Lytton found something they weren’t expecting after the wildfire destroyed almost everything they had last summer.

They found strength in community.

“It’s pretty humbling, all the help we got from people,” said an emotional Don Glasgow in an interview with CTV News.

This week, the couple moved into their new home, rebuilt on their property that was devastated during the wildfire. It’s land that has been in Glasgow’s family since the 1952.

“This house is built on love and friendship, nothing else,” said Tricia Thorpe.

Though still under construction, the home has been constructed through donations of money, supplies and volunteer labour.

“I think we’re the first people to be rebuilding,” Thorpe said.

By comparison, the Village of Lytton is only just began clearing debris this week.

Lytton has been mired in complex challenges, including how to clear the 67 per cent of properties that we uninsured or underinsured. A multi-million-dollar cash infusion from the province on Monday proved the only way to move forward.

But Thorpe and Glasgow found a way to forge ahead many months ago while Lytton seemed to stand still.

How did they do it?

“We fell between the cracks of bureaucracy. We are neither Village of Lytton nor are we Lytton First Nations,’ said Thorpe.

After evacuation orders were lifted for their area, they said they emailed the Thomson-Nicola Regional District.

“We never really heard back, so we came back and started doing what we needed to do,” Thorpe said.

In Lytton, properties require an archeological assessment and soil testing, among other things. Rebuilding isn’t expected to start before September.

This couple didn’t face the same restrictions or requirements.

They also said they aren’t concerned about toxicity on their property.

“The well is 190 feet deep,” said Glasgow. “I’m sure it will be okay … all these months and rains and winds, I’m not worried about it.”

Meanwhile, they say their home is as fireproof as possible.

“It’s built out of insulated concrete form, so basically it’s a cement house,” Thorpe explained. “It will be covered with cement board. Above is a metal roof. It will be metal siding.”

The Village of Lytton is also working to ensure new homes and yards are more fire resistant.

“Five feet around your house will be free of vegetation so when a fire happens, shrubs, trees don’t catch fire and burn your house down,” said Jan Polderman, Lytton’s mayor.

Though it’s been more than eight months since the fire, Thorpe and Glasgow are still pained when they think of the animals they couldn’t save.

“The only thing that hurts is the animals,’ said Glasgow as he choked back tears.

“The rest of the stuff (is) irrelevant.”