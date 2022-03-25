This immigration consultant is trying to bring Ukrainian refugees to the Maritimes

A Halifax-based immigration consultant is in Warsaw, Poland helping Ukrainians flee the country, as the Russian invasion shows no signs of letting up.

For the past 10 days, immigration expert and Halifax resident, Marilyn Clark has been on the ground in Warsaw where hundred of thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing in order to find safety while the Russian aggression and attempted take over of Ukraine unfolds.

“I felt like I had the (immigration) knowledge and the experience to be able to assist in this crisis and at least provide information to the people,” said Clark, who owns and operates Port to Port Immigration, an international recruitment firm that helps bring workers to Atlantic Canada.

Clark taught English in Ukraine 15 years ago and said she realized she had to do something to help those escaping the war.

In early March, when Canada introduced a temporary pathway to Ukrainians looking to escape the war, through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel, Clark decided to travel to Poland to see if she could help those crossing the border seek safety in a temporary home in the Maritimes.

Clark hired four people in Europe who speak Ukrainian and Russian to help work as translators and created pamphlets to advertise the Maritimes as destination to find safety and work.

She says Canada did the right thing by opening up a pathway for temporary residency to Ukrainians but says, without representation from Canada on the ground, many won’t see Canada as an option.

“When I go to train stations and when I go to bus stations, I see representation of different European countries who are offering flights,” said Clark. “They are saying ‘get on this bus and come to Portugal’ and here are big posters saying come to Norway and there is nothing for Canada.”

Representatives from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Nova Scotia met with Premier Tim Houston on Thursday.

They said with more government coordination Canada could help bring hundreds of Ukrainians to safety, here in the Maritimes and across the country.

“At this time there is not enough support, financial support of course to bring families and women and children here,” said Andre Mereshuk, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Nova Scotia.

Despite the lack of support on the ground from Canada, Clark says she’s found a support avenue online, that’s already helped bring one young Ukrainian to Halifax.

Clark said she’s connected with a young couple through a humanitarian website called “I Can Help Host” a platform created to help Ukrainians fleeing their country find safe shelter from the Russian war.

Clark and other Maritimers have registered their homes and made them available. She’s now preparing to host a 20-year-old woman named Anna who fled Ukraine three weeks ago.

Anna wants to work with children and horses and Clark says she’s helped her find a job and residence already in Prince Edward Island.

“She (Anna) does have a job offer and she does have a loft to live in and there would probably be a job offer for her boyfriend as well,” said Clark.

While in Poland, Clark says she and her small team have offered dozens of free consultations and handed out nearly a thousand brochures. She expects to continue making new contacts through the website and hopes to help coordinate to find temporary homes for many others.

“I really hope that we build a large Ukrainian community here in Atlantic Canada,” said Clark. “And I hope that I make some long term friends out of it.”