This interactive map will show you the vaccination rates in each Toronto neighbourhood

As Toronto’s vaccine rollout picks up pace, a new tool, built with data released by the Ontario Ministry of Health, IntelliHeath, and COVaxON, is providing the public with vaccination rates for each Toronto neighbourhood.

The data is portrayed using an interactive map, allowing users to hover over each neighbourhood to view the percentage of people vaccinated.

According to the data, the Toronto neighbourhoods with the highest vaccination rates are as follows:

Kingsway South, 63.3 per cent Cliffcrest, 61 per cent Guildwood, 60.9 per cent Centennial Scarborough, 60.4 per cent Lawrence Park South, 58.8 per cent Leaside-Bennington, 58.3 per cent Princess-Rosethorn, 58 per cent Cabbagetown-South StJamestown, 57.8 per cent Lawrence Park North, 57.2 per cent Forest Hill North, 56.5 per cent

Conversely, these are the Toronto neighbourhoods with the lowest vaccination rates:

Kensington-Chinatown, 31.8 per cent Willowdale East, 32.4 per cent Mount Pleasant West, 36.6 per cent University, 37.5 per cent Broadview North, 37.7 per cent Long Branch, 37.9 per cent Bay Street Corridor, 38 per cent Waterfront Communities-The Islands, 38.3 per cent Kingsview Village-The Westway, 38.4 per cent Bayview Village, 38.7 per cent

It’s worth noting that 7 per cent of Toronto residents' records are missing a valid postal code and will not be reflected within the map.

Yesterday, the provincial government announced a milestone in Ontario’s vaccine rollout — 50 per cent of the population over 18 years of age have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Currently, people 18 and over living in any of the 53 hot spots identified by the Ontario government can book their COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial online booking system.

Anyone over the age of 40, people with high-risk health conditions, and phase two essential workers, unable to work from home, are also eligible to book a vaccine through the portal.

Select pharmacy locations are also administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone age 18 and older.

The province has currently put a pause on administering AstraZeneca vaccines in participating pharmacies, citing an increase in reports of rare blood clots.

To date, the City of Toronto has administered a total of 1,610,554 vaccine doses, which is home to more than 2.9 million people.