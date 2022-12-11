'This is a beautiful building': West Kildonan library being considered for historical status

A Winnipeg public library that ignited a grassroots campaign earlier this year may soon receive historical status.

The West Kildonan library, located at 365 Jefferson Avenue, is being considered for addition to the city's list of historical resources by the Historical Buildings & Resources Committee this week.

It's a move welcomed by advocates for the building, "I think that this is a long time coming," said Evan Krosney, co-chair of the Friends of West Kildonan Library Coalition. "This is a beautiful building, a fantastic example of modernist architecture in Winnipeg, and a building that means a lot to the community."

The library became the centre of attention in May, when a city proposal to relocate it to the Garden City Shopping Centre was met by public outcry. Politicians, area residents, and other supporters held a rally to protest the move, and thousands of signatures against it were submited to City Hall. The plan to move the library was shelved as a result.

"The rallying and support of our library really speaks to the resiliency of our community, and how important this space is," said Krosney, "Because we saw everybody from students to teachers to seniors who use this as a space to combat social isolation during the pandemic all coming out to our rally and saying 'hey, we cant have this moved.'"

"This library is already historical, that’s very apparent to all residents here in West Kildonan," said Daniel Guenther, the other co-chair of the grassroots organization.

"This is just formal recognition of what we already know that this library is very important, and it is a historical landmark for our neighbourhood," he added.

The building was designed by local architect George A. Stewart, who also designed the Fort Garry Library and St. Vital Library, which has already received historical designation. That status allows access to grants and other funding aimed at maintaining and preserving the building.

"We've seen it happen at St. Vital, we've also seen it happen at St. John's," said Guenther. "What we've seen them do after a historical designation is be able to beautifully restore them, but also either add on to them or renovate them and be able to rehabilitate them for new generations.

"That historical designation is a badge of honour. It recognizes both how important it is both to the history of the community, but also the future."

The Historical Buildings and Resources Committee meets Wednesday at City Hall.