'This is a big deal': Higgs says of lawsuit that sparked land acknowledgment order

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is facing rifts within his caucus over his government's decision to stop making Indigenous land acknowledgments publicly.

The decision came in response to legal action against the province and led to advice for government employees to stop saying they were on unceded land.

"So, the very court challenge is whether the land is ceded or not ceded, and if you basically are saying throughout government and throughout all of your operations that we're on unceded territory, then that defeats the very argument, or it says 'Why would you say that if you're arguing the opposite?'" Higgs told CTV Atlantic in an interview Thursday.

When asked by CTV Anchor Steve Murphy if he thought New Brunswick was ceded territory, Higgs would not say yes or no.

"I'm not a legal expert, and I rely on the advice I get, but I believe it's very much a question and it's it has to be determined in the courts," Higgs said. "Because, to think that 60 per cent of our province, and all that goes with that is not, you know for the people that live … so I have to represent all the provincial residents here -- including First Nations, and I have to follow the legal advice that says you know, this is a very debatable item, and it's unprecedented in Canada. This court challenge is unprecedented. So it is a big deal."

The segment of the interview that deals with the land acknowledgment issue starts at the seven-minute mark. You can watch it here.