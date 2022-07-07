'This is a crime': Huron OPP investigating defaced, stolen street signs

Huron County OPP are requesting the public’s help after street signs in Central Huron and Morris-Turnberry were recently defaced and stolen.

According to a press release issued Thursday, earlier this week OPP received a report of stop signs and street signs being routinely vandalized in the Town of Clinton, Ont.

In addition to the street signs being defaced, other signs have been stolen altogether.

Near Morris-Turnberry, four road signs in the area of B-Line Road and McLean Line were spray painted with offensive images and symbols, some of which include a swastika and male genitalia, according to police.

In another case, a 50 km/h speed limit sign was spray painted to give the illusion that it was an 80 km/h zone.

Police warn the public that defacing or stealing street signs is a serious crime that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with the potential for a longer stint if someone is harmed as a direct result of their actions.

“Those responsible for these acts should also be aware if you commit mischief that causes actual danger to life, it can be an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life,” the release reads.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. If you wish to remain anonymous, people can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).