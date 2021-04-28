'This is a crisis,' Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital expands ICU capacity

The Soliders' Memorial Hospital is increasing the number of beds in its intensive care unit after a jump in local COVID-19 infections.

According to Carmine Stumpo, the president and CEO of the hospital, the third wave of the pandemic has brought more cases to the community and patients from Barrie and the GTA.

"We just recently expanded to 11 ICU beds, and we can expand to 15 if required, "said Stumpo.

He said the hospital welcomed nine COVID-19 patient transfers over the last week.

Other neighbouring hospitals are nearing capacity as staff at Soldier's Memorial work to adjust to the increase in ICU patients.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston reports the hospital is at 116 per cent capacity with three patients in the level 2 ICU.

Collingwood General Hospital said its ICU is at 83 per cent capacity, and seven of the nine ICU beds at Simcoe Algonquin are occupied.

"This is an overwhelming situation for healthcare, and I strongly encourage everyone that this is a crisis, and we all need to work together through this, "said Stumpo.

Due to the need for beds in Orillia, Stumpo said 80 to 100 surgeries and procedures are being postponed weekly.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he said several COVID-19 patients had been discharged, freeing up five beds.