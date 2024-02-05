'This is a day they will all remember': N.B. school day plans unveiled for total solar eclipse

New Brunswick school districts are beginning to unveil plans for this spring’s “once in a lifetime” total solar eclipse.

The Fredericton-based Anglophone West School District says roughly 24,000 students will be dismissed three hours early on April 8, ahead of the when the eclipse is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m.

Other New Brunswick schools districts tell CTV operational plans for April 8 will soon be made public.

Some Ontario school districts have moved staff “professional activity” days to the day of the eclipse in an effort to keep students out of class entirely.

Dan McGlaun, a well-known “eclipse chaser” believes all schools in this spring’s path of totality should shut down April 8. McGlaun has seen 15 different total solar eclipses around the world and says there are added safety concerns in areas where there will be complete darkness and additional visitors.

“We’re talking about efforts from first responders for traffic control, for people to make sure the way is clear for ambulances or the school buses if schools choose to stay in session,” says McGlaun.

New Brunswick’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says information will be provided to students and parents before the eclipse, highlighting safe methods to view the event.

Special community events to mark the eclipse’s arrival on April 8 have been scheduled in Fredericton, Miramichi, and Florenceville-Bristol.

“It’s a great day for kids to not be in school because this is a very special day,” says Dan Riskin, CTV News’ science and technology specialist. “This is a day they will all remember. All of them will remember this for the rest of their lives. This is a very exciting moment. Eclipses happen pretty frequently. But a total eclipse? That is rare.”

After April 8, New Brunswick’s next total solar eclipse will occur on May 1, 2079.

