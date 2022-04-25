'This is a dream come true': Wallaceburg Instant ticket winner plans to use $100,000 to build a home
A Wallaceburg resident received a $100,000 early birthday gift after winning the top prize playing Instant Block-O.
Kenny Riley, a proud Walpole Island First Nations resident said he is a regular lottery player with Instant tickets being his favourite games to play.
“I won this prize two days before my birthday,” he told OLG when picking up his prize money. “It's my first big win.”
The 38-year-old said he knew he needed the number four to win, and when he saw it tears of joy were shed.
"The number came up and I burst into tears! I passed the ticket to my aunt and she started to cry too," Riley said. "We double checked the win on the OLG App and we cried tears of joy together. I'm so glad I was able to share that moment with family."
He plans to use his $100,000 win toward building a home.
“This is a dream come true,” Riley said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Ann's Convenience and Video on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
-
Windsor city concillors vote in favour of pay increaseWindsor city councillors have voted in favour of giving themselves a raise following two public input sessions.
-
Site of Kitchener homeless encampment slated for redevelopment: Region of WaterlooPeople living at a controversial tent encampment in downtown Kitchener are facing an uncertain future.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boyThe search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Alberta house leader withdraws remarks from profane outburst; won't face sanctionAlberta government house leader Jason Nixon will not be sanctioned for comments he made during an angry exchange that included him swearing at Speaker Nathan Cooper in the legislative assembly.
-
Did B.C.'s premier drop an F-bomb? Speaker chastises legislature for question period behaviourMembers of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan uttering what sounded like an expletive.
-
Peel cop charged with assault following arrest of suspect in Mississauga last summerA Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a suspect in Mississauga last summer.
-
COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies: How to know the differenceDr. Sohail Gandhi says there is one sure way to know the difference between allergies symptoms and COVID-19.
-
'Too low by far': Nearly half of Sask. adults still need first COVID-19 boosterIn its most recent COVID-19 update, the Saskatchewan government reported that just under 52 per cent of adults had at least one booster dose.
-
Shift Restaurant to close at Remai Modern in SaskatoonShift Restaurant at Remai Modern is set to close later this year and the gallery is on the hunt for another operator to replace it.