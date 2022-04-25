'This is a dream come true': Wallaceburg Instant ticket winner plans to use $100,000 to build a home

A Wallaceburg resident received a $100,000 early birthday gift after winning the top prize playing Instant Block-O.

Kenny Riley, a proud Walpole Island First Nations resident said he is a regular lottery player with Instant tickets being his favourite games to play.

“I won this prize two days before my birthday,” he told OLG when picking up his prize money. “It's my first big win.”

The 38-year-old said he knew he needed the number four to win, and when he saw it tears of joy were shed.

"The number came up and I burst into tears! I passed the ticket to my aunt and she started to cry too," Riley said. "We double checked the win on the OLG App and we cried tears of joy together. I'm so glad I was able to share that moment with family."

He plans to use his $100,000 win toward building a home.

“This is a dream come true,” Riley said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ann's Convenience and Video on St. Clair Street in Chatham.